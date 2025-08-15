Chandrima Mercantiles standalone net profit declines 34.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.44% to Rs 4.41 crore

Net profit of Chandrima Mercantiles declined 34.38% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 29.44% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4.416.259.7513.920.420.870.420.870.420.64

