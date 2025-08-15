UFM Industries standalone net profit declines 28.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.46% to Rs 31.54 crore

Net profit of UFM Industries declined 28.21% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.46% to Rs 31.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 33.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.31.5433.362.412.400.520.560.370.400.280.39

