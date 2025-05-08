Shriram Pistons & Rings spurts after Q4 PAT rises 23% YoY to Rs 147 cr

Shriram Pistons & Rings soared 15.99% to Rs 2,160 after the company reported 22.52% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 146.55 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 119.61 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 15.52% to Rs 988.37 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 201.07 crore, up 27.33%, compared to Rs 157.91 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Total expenses increased 12.90% year on year to Rs 814.72 crore in Q4 FY25. The cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 396.67 crore (up 25.56% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 132.44 crore (up 11.12% YoY).

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit rose 14.49% to Rs 506.68 crore on a 14.90% increase in revenue to Rs 3,549.83 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per share for the financial year 2024-25, inclusive of an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share already paid. The payment of dividend/dispatch of dividend warrants will be completed within 30 days of declaration at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company.

Shriram Pistons & Rings is engaged in the manufacturing of various products, such as pistons and piston pins, piston rings, and engine valves for various automotive companies in the domestic and export markets.

