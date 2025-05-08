Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Classic Filaments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Classic Filaments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Classic Filaments reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shriram Pistons & Rings spurts after Q4 PAT rises 23% YoY to Rs 147 cr

Auto stocks slide

Nazara Technologies Ltd spurts 1.28%, up for third straight session

Uno Minda to set up 2-wheeler alloy wheels manufacturing facility in Bawal, Haryana

RBI issues Framework for Formulation of Regulations

First Published: May 08 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story