Newgen Software Tech gains after securing $1.385 million deal

Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Newgen Software Technologies advanced 4.88% to Rs 1,017.15 after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Newgen Software Inc. (NSI), incorporated in the USA, has executed an agreement with an international customer.

The agreement, valued at $13,850,000, is set to be executed over a span of five years.

Newgen Software Technologies is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low-code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and many more use cases across industries.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 30.2% to Rs 89 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 68.35 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 17.8% YoY to Rs 381.11 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

