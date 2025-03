Ashok Leyland has been allotted 1 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 200 each (including premium of Rs 190 per share) by Hinduja Leyland Finance, a material subsidiary of Ashok Leyland.

Post allotment the shareholding of the Company in HLFL has increased by 0.73% i.e. from 60.39% to 61.12%.

