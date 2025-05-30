Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CHD Chemicals standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the March 2025 quarter

CHD Chemicals standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 11:17 AM IST
Sales decline 66.51% to Rs 1.44 crore

Net profit of CHD Chemicals rose 250.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 66.51% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 57.61% to Rs 6.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.444.30 -67 6.8816.23 -58 OPM %2.783.26 -0.444.99 - PBDT0.120.07 71 -0.010.57 PL PBT0.080.03 167 -0.200.35 PL NP0.070.02 250 -0.200.26 PL

First Published: May 30 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

