Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 11.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
Sales rise 1.58% to Rs 65.38 crore

Net profit of Chembond Chemicals rose 11.99% to Rs 6.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.58% to Rs 65.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 64.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales65.3864.36 2 OPM %12.8811.39 -PBDT10.999.08 21 PBT9.808.07 21 NP6.265.59 12

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

