Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 11.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Chembond Chemicals rose 11.99% to Rs 6.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.58% to Rs 65.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 64.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.65.3864.3612.8811.3910.999.089.808.076.265.59

