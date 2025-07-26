3P Land Holdings consolidated net profit declines 2.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.25% to Rs 0.91 crore

Net profit of 3P Land Holdings declined 2.63% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.25% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.910.8954.9558.430.500.520.490.510.370.38

