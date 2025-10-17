Chembond Material Technologies consolidated net profit declines 39.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.01% to Rs 57.75 crore

Net profit of Chembond Material Technologies declined 39.11% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.01% to Rs 57.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.57.7549.786.965.564.056.222.855.533.836.29

