CEAT consolidated net profit rises 52.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.17% to Rs 3772.65 crore

Net profit of CEAT rose 52.57% to Rs 185.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 121.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.17% to Rs 3772.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3304.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3772.653304.5313.3410.96420.28299.28246.43162.17185.95121.88

