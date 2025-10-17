Manorama Industries standalone net profit rises 105.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 65.44% to Rs 323.31 crore

Net profit of Manorama Industries rose 105.47% to Rs 54.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 65.44% to Rs 323.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 195.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

