Havells India consolidated net profit rises 18.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.29% to Rs 4779.33 crore

Net profit of Havells India rose 18.93% to Rs 319.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 268.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.29% to Rs 4779.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4539.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4779.334539.319.178.26520.37457.88414.59363.26319.00268.23

