NELCO consolidated net profit declines 60.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of NELCO declined 60.49% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.96% to Rs 74.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 82.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.74.3382.5510.0513.137.2610.622.175.441.624.10

