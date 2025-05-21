Chemcrux Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 90.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.21% to Rs 15.72 crore

Net profit of Chemcrux Enterprises declined 90.50% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.21% to Rs 15.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.67% to Rs 3.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.78% to Rs 70.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 78.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

15.7218.5470.0178.4713.4214.1313.1716.831.662.848.9713.720.672.295.7611.430.212.213.918.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News