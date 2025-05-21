Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pearl Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 32.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Pearl Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 32.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.08% to Rs 1229.04 crore

Net profit of Pearl Global Industries rose 32.89% to Rs 68.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.08% to Rs 1229.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 877.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.04% to Rs 248.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 174.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.14% to Rs 4506.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3436.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1229.04877.37 40 4506.293436.15 31 OPM %9.549.28 -8.968.96 - PBDT95.3073.92 29 337.99256.86 32 PBT74.6355.03 36 262.77192.66 36 NP68.2451.35 33 248.33174.83 42

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

