Pearl Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 32.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Pearl Global Industries rose 32.89% to Rs 68.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.08% to Rs 1229.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 877.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.04% to Rs 248.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 174.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.14% to Rs 4506.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3436.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

