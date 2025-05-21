Zim Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 39.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.75% to Rs 108.73 crore

Net profit of Zim Laboratories declined 39.68% to Rs 4.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.75% to Rs 108.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 117.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.45% to Rs 12.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.16% to Rs 379.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 367.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

