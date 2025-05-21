EIH consolidated net profit rises 13.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.62% to Rs 827.45 crore

Net profit of EIH rose 13.46% to Rs 252.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 222.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.62% to Rs 827.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 741.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.70% to Rs 739.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 639.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.23% to Rs 2743.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2511.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

