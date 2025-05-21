Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gokul Agro Resources consolidated net profit rises 10.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Gokul Agro Resources consolidated net profit rises 10.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 38.72% to Rs 5462.15 crore

Net profit of Gokul Agro Resources rose 10.10% to Rs 48.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.72% to Rs 5462.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3937.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 80.89% to Rs 245.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 135.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.12% to Rs 19550.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13853.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5462.153937.60 39 19550.7513853.93 41 OPM %2.242.40 -2.702.13 - PBDT83.7269.29 21 379.74209.25 81 PBT70.1060.06 17 325.28177.34 83 NP48.7144.24 10 245.58135.76 81

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

