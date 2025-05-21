Gokul Agro Resources consolidated net profit rises 10.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.72% to Rs 5462.15 crore

Net profit of Gokul Agro Resources rose 10.10% to Rs 48.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.72% to Rs 5462.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3937.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 80.89% to Rs 245.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 135.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.12% to Rs 19550.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13853.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

5462.153937.6019550.7513853.932.242.402.702.1383.7269.29379.74209.2570.1060.06325.28177.3448.7144.24245.58135.76

