Chemfab Alkalis reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 2.92% to Rs 81.90 crore

Net loss of Chemfab Alkalis reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 4.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.92% to Rs 81.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 79.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales81.9079.58 3 OPM %12.3813.67 -PBDT9.5312.28 -22 PBT0.736.66 -89 NP-0.534.30 PL

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

