Tata Teleservices reports standalone net loss of Rs 350.74 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 10.93% to Rs 587.37 crore

Net Loss of Tata Teleservices reported to Rs 350.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 335.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.93% to Rs 587.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 529.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales587.37529.49 11 OPM %29.3326.75 -PBDT-261.05-257.49 -1 PBT-350.74-335.03 -5 NP-350.74-335.03 -5

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

