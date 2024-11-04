Suraj Products standalone net profit declines 11.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 11.66% to Rs 75.68 crore

Net profit of Suraj Products declined 11.22% to Rs 6.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.66% to Rs 75.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 67.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales75.6867.78 12 OPM %13.9418.25 -PBDT9.9711.64 -14 PBT7.989.41 -15 NP6.497.31 -11

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

