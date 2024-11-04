Suraj Products standalone net profit declines 11.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.66% to Rs 75.68 crore

Net profit of Suraj Products declined 11.22% to Rs 6.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.66% to Rs 75.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 67.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.75.6867.7813.9418.259.9711.647.989.416.497.31

