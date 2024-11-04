Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit rises 19.36% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.04% to Rs 2084.67 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Finance rose 19.36% to Rs 436.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 365.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.04% to Rs 2084.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1708.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

