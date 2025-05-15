Chemfab Alkalis standalone net profit declines 40.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.74% to Rs 87.85 croreNet profit of Chemfab Alkalis declined 40.09% to Rs 3.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.74% to Rs 87.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 49.25% to Rs 15.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.59% to Rs 322.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 327.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
