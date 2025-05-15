Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalpa Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.44 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kalpa Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.44 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 78.98% to Rs 2.81 crore

Net Loss of Kalpa Commercial reported to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 78.98% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 78.98% to Rs 2.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.811.57 79 2.811.57 79 OPM %-93.95-1.91 --106.76-9.55 - PBDT-2.44-0.09 -2611 -2.74-0.20 -1270 PBT-2.44-0.09 -2611 -2.74-0.20 -1270 NP-2.44-0.09 -2611 -2.74-0.20 -1270

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ramchandra Leasing and Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Maruti Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.80 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kartik Investments Trust reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

IRIS Business Services consolidated net profit declines 40.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 15 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story