Ramchandra Leasing and Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 91.67% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of Ramchandra Leasing and Finance remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 91.67% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 and also during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.39% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

