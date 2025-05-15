Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.80 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Maruti Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.80 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 88.30% to Rs 22.54 crore

Net profit of Maruti Infrastructure reported to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 88.30% to Rs 22.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.20% to Rs 1.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.11% to Rs 50.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales22.5411.97 88 50.7338.40 32 OPM %10.78-2.84 -6.989.27 - PBDT1.74-0.85 LP 2.342.81 -17 PBT1.68-0.90 LP 2.122.59 -18 NP1.80-0.82 LP 1.931.69 14

