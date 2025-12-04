Chemmanur Credits & Investments standalone net profit rises 692.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Net profit of Chemmanur Credits & Investments rose 692.68% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 68.17% to Rs 43.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.43.8626.0856.7735.285.973.014.851.783.250.41

