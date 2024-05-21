Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chemplast Sanmar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Chemplast Sanmar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.38% to Rs 1050.72 crore

Net loss of Chemplast Sanmar reported to Rs 31.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 46.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.38% to Rs 1050.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1146.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 158.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 152.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.60% to Rs 3922.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4941.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1050.721146.83 -8 3922.984941.08 -21 OPM %2.008.49 -0.669.47 - PBDT-17.3589.95 PL -74.21394.01 PL PBT-63.3256.49 PL -225.57252.01 PL NP-31.1346.08 PL -158.43152.35 PL

