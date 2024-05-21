Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Systematix Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Systematix Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 11.11% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net Loss of Systematix Securities reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.11% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.38% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.080.09 -11 0.330.39 -15 OPM %011.11 -017.95 - PBDT00.01 -100 00.03 -100 PBT-0.01-0.01 0 -0.04-0.03 -33 NP-0.01-0.01 0 -0.04-0.02 -100

First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

