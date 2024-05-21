Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S J S Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 73.60% in the March 2024 quarter

S J S Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 73.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 75.27% to Rs 186.79 crore

Net profit of S J S Enterprises rose 73.60% to Rs 26.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 75.27% to Rs 186.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 106.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.13% to Rs 84.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.97% to Rs 627.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 433.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales186.79106.57 75 627.80433.05 45 OPM %25.4822.52 -24.2424.62 - PBDT47.3426.73 77 151.39114.47 32 PBT36.3820.65 76 112.6591.17 24 NP26.7015.38 74 84.8267.25 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

UNO Minda edges higher after signing technical pact with EVSE-maker Starcharge

Uno Minda rises on securing 94 acre land parcel in Haryana

SAL Automotive standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the December 2023 quarter

ICRA reaffirms ratings of Lumax Industries; maintains stable outlook

Stock alert: Abbott India, Mahanagar Gas, Paytm, Brigade Enterprises

Solara Active Pharma's Andhra Pradesh facility clears USFDA inspection

Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit rises 30.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Whirlpool of India consolidated net profit rises 23.79% in the March 2024 quarter

DDev Plastiks Industries standalone net profit rises 27.42% in the March 2024 quarter

City Union Bank standalone net profit rises 16.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story