Rolex Rings standalone net profit declines 49.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.63% to Rs 316.34 crore

Net profit of Rolex Rings declined 49.11% to Rs 23.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.63% to Rs 316.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 299.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.23% to Rs 156.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 198.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.63% to Rs 1221.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1178.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

316.34299.481221.761178.9522.7321.5721.4422.1175.7064.44274.33270.1863.3757.09241.70243.2623.6246.41156.04198.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News