Chemtech Industrial Valves standalone net profit declines 21.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 39.93% to Rs 5.10 crore

Net profit of Chemtech Industrial Valves declined 21.15% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 39.93% to Rs 5.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5.108.4913.7326.622.022.231.762.001.231.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News