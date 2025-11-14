Thomas Scott India standalone net profit rises 66.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.98% to Rs 56.93 crore

Net profit of Thomas Scott India rose 66.78% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 39.98% to Rs 56.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 40.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.56.9340.6714.8810.577.914.337.303.574.722.83

