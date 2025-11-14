Hilton Metal Forging standalone net profit rises 180.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 100.32% to Rs 87.64 crore

Net profit of Hilton Metal Forging rose 180.65% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 100.32% to Rs 87.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 43.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.87.6443.753.886.062.261.321.700.761.740.62

