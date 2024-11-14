Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Chemtech Industrial Valves standalone net profit rises 183.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Nov 14 2024
Sales rise 84.97% to Rs 8.49 crore

Net profit of Chemtech Industrial Valves rose 183.64% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 84.97% to Rs 8.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.494.59 85 OPM %26.6220.26 -PBDT2.230.71 214 PBT2.000.47 326 NP1.560.55 184

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

