Chemtech Industrial Valves standalone net profit rises 183.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 84.97% to Rs 8.49 croreNet profit of Chemtech Industrial Valves rose 183.64% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 84.97% to Rs 8.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.494.59 85 OPM %26.6220.26 -PBDT2.230.71 214 PBT2.000.47 326 NP1.560.55 184
