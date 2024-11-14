Chemtech Industrial Valves standalone net profit rises 183.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 84.97% to Rs 8.49 crore

Net profit of Chemtech Industrial Valves rose 183.64% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 84.97% to Rs 8.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.8.494.5926.6220.262.230.712.000.471.560.55

