Chennai Ferrous Industries standalone net profit declines 40.49% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2340.93% to Rs 68.59 croreNet profit of Chennai Ferrous Industries declined 40.49% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2340.93% to Rs 68.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales68.592.81 2341 OPM %2.2967.97 -PBDT1.571.90 -17 PBT1.301.63 -20 NP0.971.63 -40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News