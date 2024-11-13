Chennai Ferrous Industries standalone net profit declines 40.49% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2340.93% to Rs 68.59 crore

Net profit of Chennai Ferrous Industries declined 40.49% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2340.93% to Rs 68.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.68.592.812.2967.971.571.901.301.630.971.63

