Emmbi Industries standalone net profit rises 7.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.89% to Rs 102.53 crore

Net profit of Emmbi Industries rose 7.45% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.89% to Rs 102.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 95.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.102.5395.039.569.985.275.262.352.571.731.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News