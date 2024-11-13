Emmbi Industries standalone net profit rises 7.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.89% to Rs 102.53 croreNet profit of Emmbi Industries rose 7.45% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.89% to Rs 102.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 95.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales102.5395.03 8 OPM %9.569.98 -PBDT5.275.26 0 PBT2.352.57 -9 NP1.731.61 7
