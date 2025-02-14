Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.31% to Rs 8.83 croreNet Loss of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital reported to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 12.31% to Rs 8.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales8.8310.07 -12 OPM %-4.192.68 -PBDT-0.340.19 PL PBT-0.65-0.11 -491 NP-0.63-0.04 -1475
