City Pulse Multiventures standalone net profit rises 176.19% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 302.50% to Rs 1.61 crore

Net profit of City Pulse Multiventures rose 176.19% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 302.50% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1.610.4045.9670.000.740.280.680.210.580.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News