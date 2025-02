M K Proteins standalone net profit declines 44.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 42.67% to Rs 39.48 crore

Net profit of M K Proteins declined 44.35% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 42.67% to Rs 39.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 68.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.39.4868.864.535.171.973.461.863.341.382.48

