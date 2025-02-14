Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Lorenzini Apparels reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.62 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales rise 67.74% to Rs 21.27 crore

Net loss of Lorenzini Apparels reported to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 67.74% to Rs 21.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales21.2712.68 68 OPM %19.9817.74 -PBDT-4.293.59 PL PBT-4.782.80 PL NP-1.622.37 PL

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

