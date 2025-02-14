Lorenzini Apparels reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.62 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 67.74% to Rs 21.27 crore

Net loss of Lorenzini Apparels reported to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 67.74% to Rs 21.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.21.2712.6819.9817.74-4.293.59-4.782.80-1.622.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News