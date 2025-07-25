Chennai Petroleum Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 40.10 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.35% to Rs 14812.23 crore

Net loss of Chennai Petroleum Corporation reported to Rs 40.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 357.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.35% to Rs 14812.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17094.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.14812.2317094.980.673.8887.33634.34-63.58484.07-40.10357.03

