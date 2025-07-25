Shriram Finance consolidated net profit rises 6.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.96% to Rs 11408.20 crore

Net profit of Shriram Finance rose 6.75% to Rs 2159.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2022.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.96% to Rs 11408.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9509.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.11408.209509.8374.2873.023079.342820.072906.232666.592159.402022.80

