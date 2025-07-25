Orient Electric standalone net profit rises 22.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.88% to Rs 769.08 crore

Net profit of Orient Electric rose 22.18% to Rs 17.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.88% to Rs 769.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 754.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.769.08754.865.995.3143.1136.8023.6619.2617.5214.34

