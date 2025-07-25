Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit declines 23.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.56% to Rs 433.70 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Special Steels declined 23.70% to Rs 19.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.56% to Rs 433.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 414.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.433.70414.787.3410.2235.7743.3426.7735.0519.9026.08

