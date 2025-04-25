Chennai Petroleum Corporation standalone net profit declines 26.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.66% to Rs 17249.10 croreNet profit of Chennai Petroleum Corporation declined 26.52% to Rs 449.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 612.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.66% to Rs 17249.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17720.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 93.60% to Rs 173.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2711.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.59% to Rs 59355.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 66385.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
