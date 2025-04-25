Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chennai Petroleum Corporation standalone net profit declines 26.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Chennai Petroleum Corporation standalone net profit declines 26.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 2.66% to Rs 17249.10 crore

Net profit of Chennai Petroleum Corporation declined 26.52% to Rs 449.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 612.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.66% to Rs 17249.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17720.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 93.60% to Rs 173.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2711.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.59% to Rs 59355.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 66385.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales17249.1017720.18 -3 59355.9866385.44 -11 OPM %4.555.88 -1.716.74 - PBDT731.33994.27 -26 814.494265.50 -81 PBT581.71843.52 -31 208.103659.87 -94 NP449.96612.38 -27 173.532711.25 -94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

VST Industries standalone net profit declines 39.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Board of Home First Finance Company India to consider NCD issuance

Hindalco successfully delivers 10K aluminium battery enclosures to Mahindra

Patel Engineering successfully bids for Rs 1318 cr CIDCO's Kondhane Dam project

Escorts Kubota announces price hike for tractors effective from May'25

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story