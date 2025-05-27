Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Satyam Silk Mills standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Satyam Silk Mills rose 150.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.49% to Rs 0.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

