Embassy Property Developments Pvt standalone net profit rises 380.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Embassy Property Developments Pvt rose 380.50% to Rs 674.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 140.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 369.32% to Rs 1025.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 218.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1025.08218.4286.62163.83686.32148.12683.70140.34674.34140.34

