Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt standalone net profit declines 11.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.07% to Rs 101.97 crore

Net profit of Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt declined 11.98% to Rs 43.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 49.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.07% to Rs 101.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 95.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.101.9795.2474.8089.0047.1449.8746.9949.7043.6449.58

