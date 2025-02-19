Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt standalone net profit declines 11.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales rise 7.07% to Rs 101.97 crore

Net profit of Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt declined 11.98% to Rs 43.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 49.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.07% to Rs 101.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 95.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales101.9795.24 7 OPM %74.8089.00 -PBDT47.1449.87 -5 PBT46.9949.70 -5 NP43.6449.58 -12

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

